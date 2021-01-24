Vernon Reid features on new Jane Getter album

Living Colour guitar player Vernon Reid makes a guest appearance on the new Jane Getter Premonition album, Anomalia, which will be released on March 26 through Esoteric Antenna/Cherry Red.

Reid joins fellow guests Randy McStine and Chanda Rule on vocals. Getter's band features a wealth of talent in Adam Holzman on keyboards, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and drummer Chad Wackerman.

Steven Wilson collaborator Lasse Hoile has created the artwork, which you can view below along with the tracklisting for Anomalia.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Jane Getter Premonition: Anomalia

1. KRYPTONE

2. LESSONS LEARNED

3. DISSEMBLER

4. ALIEN REFUGEE

5. STILL HERE

6. ANSWERS

7. QUEEN OF SPIES

8. DISAPPEAR

9. SAFE HOUS