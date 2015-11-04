Vennart release live Infatuate clip

Vennart have released a live video featuring their track Infatuate.

It’s lifted from former Oceansize man Mike Vennart’s solo album The Demon Joke, which was released in July via Superball Music. The clip was filmed at this year’s ArcTanGent festival, which took place in Bristol in August.

Vennart recently revealed he was delighted to have the freedom to create the “stupidest” music of his career with his project.

He said: “I’d had a hankering to do something a little more egocentric because Oceansize was very much a collaborative, painfully fucking democratic collective.

“I’m from a trained metal, prog rock background and I wanted to fling a bit of that in, so there’s quite a lot of shredding in it – but it’s in a very ridiculous, shitty-sounding way.”

Vennart have five dates scheduled for later this month. Support will come from Knifeworld and Cleft.

Nov 23: Nottingham Bodega Social Club

Nov 24: London Bush Hall

Nov 25: Manchester Deaf Institute

Nov 26: Glasgow King Tut’s

Nov 27: Wakefield The Hop