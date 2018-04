Bristol prog metal quintet Valis Ablaze have released a new promo video for their current single Frequency.

Taken from the band’s forthcoming debut album Boundless, to be released on Long Branch Records on April 6, it sees the band collaborate with US djent star Drewsif Stalin. Valis Ablaze released their debut EP, Insularity, in 2017 and have appeared at UK Tech Fest as well as supporting the likes of TesseracT and SikTh.

The band will be touring Europe following the release of Boundless.