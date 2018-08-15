Urne release new video for The Lady & The Devil

Urne are premiering their new video for The Lady & The Devil exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from the band's new EP The Mountain Of Gold, produced by Sylosis' Josh Middleton.

"The Lady & The Devil came together from our love of old classic horror films and classic metal music," frontman Joseph Nally tells Metal Hammer. "We wanted to fuse these features into a song, lyrically and musically, and felt the visuals needed to match this perfectly! Angus (Neyra, guitarist) actually filmed the video himself, which is his first ever music video as well."

The Mountain Of Gold is available to buy now from Bandcamp.