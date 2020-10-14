Up your podcasting game with Prime Day deals on microphone kits

Podcasts have been around for the best part of two decades, but it seems as though they've only become a recognised part of the media fabric in the last few years, as kit becomes cheaper and people start to realise they they, too, could be part of the podcasting revolution.

So while we might concentrate our Prime Days Deals coverage on the things we traditionally focus on – budget turntables, headphones or bluetooth speakers – it's worth taking a look at some of the packages that are out there to make your entry into the world of podcasting easy.

Because, let's face it: it seems that everyone has a podcast these days. And his wife. Their daughters, probably. And it's it not too late for you to join the fun.

Pick a subject, prepare what you're going to talk about, perhaps get a friend involved, and the world's your literal oyster. Services like Buzzsprout, Transistor, PodBean, Simplecast, Captivate and Libsyn all make the web hosting side of it easy, so all you need to do is plug in, hit record, and start yapping.

TONOR USB Microphone Kit | Was £62.99, now £43.99

The Q9 microphone is easy to connect with both Mac and Windows computers without needing to install drivers or a sound card. It's perfect for podcasting, music/video recording, live streaming, gaming or online chatting, but beware: the microphone is PS4 compatible but won't work with your Xbox.View Deal

Manli AU-A03T Microphone Kit | Was £68.99, now £33.49

The package includes a microphone, table clamp, shock mount, pop filter, microphone 3.5mm XLR cable and manual. Can easily be connected to a laptop or PC, but will require a sound card to be used if you're using Apple equipment.View Deal

Uhuru USB Condenser Microphone | Was £64.99, now £45.49

The UM900 USB Studio Condenser Microphone brings you studio quality audio to your social media, gaming or home studio session, using 24-bit / 192 kHz resolution to ensure you get super clear recordings that are faithful to the original source.View Deal

SUDOTACK USB PC Microphone | Was £63.99, now £43.34

The kit includes condenser mic, microphone desktop stand,

metal shock mount, pop filter, USB A to B cable and anti-wind foam cap. Compatible with PC, laptop and PS4, although you'll need an

Apple adapter (not included) to use it with your iPhone.View Deal

Uhuru USB mic with Pro case | Was £67.99, now £50.99

The UM920 USB streaming microphone comes with a durable shock mount – which reduces shaking if you're recording outside – a sturdy mic stand, and an aluminium case to protect the mic while you're transporting it. LIKE A PRO. View Deal

More Prime Day deals from around the web