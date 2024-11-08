Unique Steven Wilson video props are up for sale!

Fancy owning a slice of Steven Wilson musical history? Props from his acclaimed videos for Routine and Beautiful Scarecrow have been put up for sale.

Artist and animator Jess Cope, in collaboration with Owl House Studios, is offering fans and collectors a rare opportunity to own exclusive props from the music videos she made for both Wilson videos.

These one-of-a-kind items, meticulously handcrafted by Jess and her talented team, enhance the unique storylines that have become a signature of Owl House Studios. Each prop has been painstakingly crafted by the Owl House team and reflects thousands of hours of dedication. In addition to her work as an animator, director, model-maker and illustrator, Jess is an accomplished sculptor.

Among the available items are iconic elements featured in key moments of the Routine storyline, ranging from small to large pieces, catering to different price points, all the while maintaining an extraordinary level of detail in a 1:10 scale format. These props are not just memorabilia—they are pieces of art, each holding a special place in the making of Routine.

The Vessel—a central figure in the Beautiful Scarecrow video—is based on an original sculpted head by Jess, and carries the unmistakable features of Steven Wilson himself. Through a deep study of Wilson’s face, Jess crafted a character that brings his personality to life in a powerful and emotive form and which you can see below along with the accompanying video.

You can view all the Routine items available here.

Purchase The Vessel here.

(Image credit: The Vessel)