Uniformity tour rolls into London

Swedish death metal veterans Dark Tranquillity will visit London in November as part of a European tour.

The band will play at London Underground on Sunday, November 9, as part of the Uniformity tour.

In a statement, the band says: “The trek, which also features Amoral, Acyl and Lehmann, will take us to some places that we didn’t reach during the previous European tour as well as giving us the chance to make some creative new/old additions to the setlist.”

Dark Tranquillity released their latest album _Construct _last year.

See the band’s website for full tour details.