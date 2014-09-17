Unearth release The Swarm

Unearth have released The Swarm – the lead track from upcoming album Watchers Of Rule.

The Boston metalcore band’s sixth release is due on November 3 via eOne Music and was produced by Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Devildriver) and features a guest appearance by Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton.

Frontman Trevor Phipps says: “Watchers Of Rule is our most vicious, aggressive and anthemic album to date. To say we are looking forward to people hearing this record is a gross understatement. The album remains true to the Unearth sound but also opens up a new direction of urgency and fire within our music.”

Phipps recently stated the band didn’t like following trends, and instead would rather write in a style that comes natural to them.

He said: “I think bands that don’t give into pressure and keep doing it their way will reap the rewards in the long run. Our intention the whole time has been to model ourselves after the likes of Hatebreed, Cannibal Corpse and Slayer.”

Unearth are currently playing dates across Europe and will head out a North American run, starting in Montreal on October 13.

Watchers Of Rule (deluxe edition) tracklist: