Uncle Acid confirm 4th album, tour

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats have confirmed a UK tour in November, to tie in with the release of their fourth album.
The as-yet untitled follow-up to 2013’s Mind Control is currently under production.
Mainman Acid says: “Since returning from our sold out North American dates last year, we’ve been busy working on our next release.
“It’s been over a year since we last toured Europe so we’re delighted to be returning in support of a brand new album. We’ll be going back to some of our favourite cities as well as performing in places we’ve never been before. You’ll be in for a killer treat!”
More details will be confirmed in due course. The UK dates are in addition to a wider European run:
Nov 18: Bristol Fleece
Nov 19: Manchester Gorilla
Nov 20: Dublin Whelan’s
Nov 21: Belfast Limelight 2
Nov 22: Glasgow Cathouse
Nov 24: Newcastle O2 Academy
Nov 25: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Nov 26: London Scala