Ulver to release Riverhead movie soundtrack

Ulver’s soundtrack for the film Riverhead will be released on December 9 via House Of Mythology.

The band’s original score for the film Riverhead is the follow-up to this year’s album ATGCLVLSSCAP, also issued via House Of Mythology.

Riverhead is a crime drama set in the rich historic area of Newfoundland, Canada, and follows family blood feuds between communities. Director Justin Oakey has been a fan of the band for some time and Ulver’s original score for the film was a close collaborative process between the director and the band.

Oakey says: “Late last fall I sent Kristoffer Rygg my latest short film, Flankers, and we began chatting about the soundtrack, eventually going back and forth about a potential collaboration.

“At this point, I went out on a limb and asked if Ulver would be interested in composing the music for my upcoming feature, Riverhead. They kindly accepted and here is the result.

“As a long-time fan, this was an incredible collaboration for me – and further, it allowed us to find aesthetic and cultural similarities between our lands. With this in mind, the soundtrack certainly touches on Nordic and Celtic folk music from within an ambient/atmospheric frame.”

Pre-orders now available via the House Of Mythology store.

Ulver Riverhead Soundtrack tracklist

Riverhead Alleyways The Road To Town In A Wooden Coat Idle Hands Are The Devil’s Playthings Father’s Feud In Memoriam Stroke The Fire Bored Of Canada Hard Standing Stalking A Waste Of Your Father’s Life Spiteful Things The Hunt Snake In The Grass

Ulver: ATGCLVLSSCAP