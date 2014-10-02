Trending

Ulrich: Oasis are the soundtrack to my life

By Louder  

Metallica drummer speaks of his love for Britpop heroes, days after saying he was 'immensely inspired' by U2

null

Lars Ulrich says Britpop icons Oasis are the soundtrack to his life.

The Metallica drummer says Noel and Liam Gallagher’s foul-mouthed interviews and famous swagger struck a chord with him from the moment he read a magazine article on the band and heard their debut single Supersonic on the radio.

He tells the Guardian: “Oasis have been the soundtrack to my life for the last 20 years on this wonderful planet.

“In 1994 I was browsing through an issue of a magazine called Select, and there was a story about a band from England, with some unusual looking fellows, that I’d never heard of. I skimmed across the article, and was quite amused by the fact that every other word was either ‘fuck’ or ‘cunt’.

“It reeked of attitude and not giving a fuck, which at the time – at the height of the ‘shoegazing I can’t handle being a rockstar’ attitudes that were becoming mainstream – was very refreshing.

“A few weeks later I was driving in my car, listening to radio station Live 105 here in San Francisco, when a song came on unlike any I had ever heard before. The attitude, the aloofness, and the not-giving-a-fuck vibes were pouring out of the speakers.

“It was Oasis and the Supersonic single. Thus began a long and very rewarding relationship with a sound, an approach and a way of looking at the world that has had a huge impact on me and helped shape who I am today – for whatever that’s worth.”

It comes after Ulrich said he was “immensely inspired” by U2’s decision to give their latest album Songs Of Innocence away for free – by automatically uploading it to 500 millions iTunes users’ devices.