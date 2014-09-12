UK PREMIERE: Obliterations – Mind Ain't Right video

If you're like us and love a bit of noisy hardcore with your Friday morning coffee then the hairy LA mob Obliterations are the key. Fans of Trash Talk rejoice and throw your arms around to this new video directed by Strife's Rick Rodney and edited by Zach Marshall.

Obliterations debut album Poison Everything is out 13th October on Southern Lord.

And they’re touring the UK this November. Dates below:

17th Maguires Pizza Bar, Liverpool

18th Green Door Store, Brighton

19th Barfly, London, w/White Lung

20th Temple of Boom, Leeds

21th The Anvil, Bournemouth