UK dates for Gogol Bordello

New York gypsy punks Gogol Bordello have announced four pre-Christmas gigs in the UK.
The band released sixth album Pura Vida Conspiracy in 2013 and played at last weekend’s Reading and Leeds festivals.
The band say in a statement: “We had a blast in the UK this past weekend, so we thought we’d come back for a longer visit this December. We’re also stopping in Germany, Poland and Ireland.”
Tour dates
Dec 08: Newcastle O2 Academy
Dec 09: Liverpool O2 Academy
Dec 11: Birmingham Academy
Dec 13: London Roundhouse