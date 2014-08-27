UK dates for Gogol Bordello

New York gypsy punks Gogol Bordello have announced four pre-Christmas gigs in the UK.

The band released sixth album Pura Vida Conspiracy in 2013 and played at last weekend’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

The band say in a statement: “We had a blast in the UK this past weekend, so we thought we’d come back for a longer visit this December. We’re also stopping in Germany, Poland and Ireland.”

Tour dates

Dec 08: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 09: Liverpool O2 Academy

Dec 11: Birmingham Academy

Dec 13: London Roundhouse