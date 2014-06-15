UABB pull out of Golden Gods

Sad news broke over the Download weekend as Texan deathsters Upon A Burning Body were forced to pull out of the festival due to an illness in the band. Unfortunately, they have also been forced to pull out of Monday's Metal Hammer Golden Gods boat party.

They say: “It is with heavy hearts that Upon A Burning Body announce they are not able to perform as scheduled at this year’s Download Festival or the HMS Hammer at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards. Singer Danny Leal was taken seriously ill with an inner ear infection that meant doctors would not clear him to fly. The band send their most sincere apologies and can’t wait to make it up to their UK fans on their headline tour this November as part of Download Freezes Over.”

While we’re gutted that the UABB boys won’t be able to make the awards this year, we know Danny’s health has to come first, and we wish him the speediest of recoveries.

There is a big silver lining, however! We’re pleased to announce that taking their place will be none other than Aussie death metal ragers, Thy Art Is Murder!

Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks takes place tomorrow night, Monday June 16 at the London Indigo2, and will also feature performances from The Dillinger Escape Plan, Black Stone Cherry, While She Sleeps, Behemoth and the evening’s hosts, Steel Panther!