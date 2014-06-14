Upon A Burning Body call off

Upon A Burning Body have pulled out of today's Pepsi Max Stage set – and they'll also miss the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in London on Monday.

The cancellations come after singer Danny Leal contracted a severe ear infection, and doctors refused him permission to fly to the UK – and it’s left the band devastated.

They say in a brief statement: “It is with heavy hearts that Upon A Burning Body announce they are not able to perform as scheduled at this year’s Download Festival or the HMS Hammer at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards.

“Danny Leal was taken seriously ill and doctors would not clear him to fly. The band send their most sincere apologies, and can’t wait to make it up to their UK fans on their headline tour this November as part of Download Freezes Over.”

Promoters Live Nation say Lawnmower Deth will play an extended set to cover UABB’s absence, and no other stage times will be affected.

Nov 20: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 22: Stoke Sugarmill

Nov 23: Glasgow Cathouse

Nov 24: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 25: Manchester Roadhouse

Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 27: London Underworld

Nov 28: Brighton The Haunt

Nov 29: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 30: Bristol Fleece