Linkin Park have announced a European tour starting in November and finishing off with two UK dates.

Following 13 dates on the continent, the band will play at Manchester Arena on Saturday, November 22 and the O2 in London the following night, November 23.

Special guests on the tour will be Of Mice & Men. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 11. Visit the band’s website for full tour and ticket details.

Linkin Park released their sixth album The Hunting Party in June.