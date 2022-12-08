Twisted Sister to be inducted into Metal Hall of Fame by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy

Twisted Sister will be inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy.

Guitar icon Vai and former Dream Theater drummer Portnoy will induct the band's classic lineup of Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza and late drummer A.J Pero at the sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala in Agoura Hills, California on January 26, 2023.

In 2016, Twisted Sister brought the curtain down on their 40-year career with a farewell tour called Forty and Fuck It, with Portnoy on drums.

Also scheduled to be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame in 2023 are former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, influential metal band Raven, and renowned guitarist Chris Impellitteri.

Metal Hall Of Fame president Pat Gesualdo says: "The 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala is going to be an amazing event as always. There will be numerous legendary hard rock and heavy metal artist inductions and many exciting surprises and performances."

The Metal Hall Of Fame is a charity dedicated to honouring iconic metal bands and inspiring rock and metal fans. Proceeds from the gala go to the non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities).

D.A.D. brings free music programs and therapy services to help special needs children and wounded veterans.

A range of Twisted Sister cosmetics and candles was launched this month.

The new merch, described as a "brash and unique colour cosmetic collection", comes from Rock and Roll Beauty, the company who launched a line of Def Leppard cosmetics and candles in June, and followed it with a range of Ozzy Osbourne-branded products in October.

The manufacturers said: "The stars of this line are the Twisted Sister logo eye shadow palette, lip kit, three-pack eye liner, and blush palette featuring bold colours and metallic shades. To help set the stage, the collection also includes cosmetic bags, a mirror, candles, and nail decals."