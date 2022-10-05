Always craved a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette? Well, rejoice, for Ozzy Osbourne has launched his own makeup collection

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

Hands up who had 'The Prince Of Darkness now has a bespoke makeup collection' in their 2022 predictions?

Ozzy Osbourne and his new makeup collection by Rock And Roll Beauty
(Image credit: Ross Marino/Getty Images, Rock And Roll Beauty)

In the wake of the release of his well-received new album, Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne has thrown us all a curve ball with the launch of his very own makeup collection.

Created in partnership with Rock And Roll Beauty, each product was apparently "inspired by the iconic Prince of Darkness", and serves as "a celebration of the metal icon and his signature style".

So if you've ever dreamt of owning a makeup palette in the shape of a bat for whatever reason, here's your chance; offering fourteen "rich shades to add dark glamour to your look", and the encouragement to "raise hell" while lathered in its array of blues, rageful reds and shimmery metallic shades, each colour is named after signature Ozzy tracks, including Iron Man, Crazy Train and War Pigs.

There's also a more earth-coloured palette in the shape of a coffin, to channel the feeling of being buried under the ground, or something. Shades include the aptly-named Alive, Rhoads, Trap Door, Madness, Awakening and Crucify, among others.

Also within the collection are bullet-shaped lipsticks, offered in Mr Crowley: matte purple, Perry Mason: satin-finish dark red or Mr Tinkertrain: matte black.

There's even a gothic hand mirror so you can catch a glimpse of your new Ozzy-fied makeover, temporary tattoos, and scented candles intended for “conjuring the spirit of the rock gods”.

If Ozzy isn't your go-to style icon, then Rock And Roll Beauty also offer makeup collections inspired by Def Leppard and Jimi Hendrix for a more retro look.

Check it out below:

Ozzy Osbourne makeup collection

(Image credit: Rock And Roll Beauty)
Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  