Always craved a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette? Well, rejoice, for Ozzy Osbourne has launched his own makeup collection

In the wake of the release of his well-received new album, Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne has thrown us all a curve ball with the launch of his very own makeup collection.

Created in partnership with Rock And Roll Beauty, each product was apparently "inspired by the iconic Prince of Darkness", and serves as "a celebration of the metal icon and his signature style".

So if you've ever dreamt of owning a makeup palette in the shape of a bat for whatever reason, here's your chance; offering fourteen "rich shades to add dark glamour to your look", and the encouragement to "raise hell" while lathered in its array of blues, rageful reds and shimmery metallic shades, each colour is named after signature Ozzy tracks, including Iron Man, Crazy Train and War Pigs.

There's also a more earth-coloured palette in the shape of a coffin, to channel the feeling of being buried under the ground, or something. Shades include the aptly-named Alive, Rhoads, Trap Door, Madness, Awakening and Crucify, among others.

Also within the collection are bullet-shaped lipsticks, offered in Mr Crowley: matte purple, Perry Mason: satin-finish dark red or Mr Tinkertrain: matte black.

There's even a gothic hand mirror so you can catch a glimpse of your new Ozzy-fied makeover, temporary tattoos, and scented candles intended for “conjuring the spirit of the rock gods”.

If Ozzy isn't your go-to style icon, then Rock And Roll Beauty also offer makeup collections inspired by Def Leppard and Jimi Hendrix for a more retro look.

