Pour some powder on me! Def Leppard launch their own makeup and candle collection

Def Leppard have announced their own beauty collection, launched in celebration of their 45 year anniversary.

The limited edition line was created in partnership with licensing agent Epic Rights and the designers at Rock And Roll Beauty, a privately owned makeup company that "marries nostalgia with talented designers creating limited edition collections skilfully curated to encompass the uniqueness of each artist".

The collection includes eyeshadow palettes and shadow sticks, lipsticks and lip oils, highlighters, candles, makeup brushes and sponges, nail decals, accessories, and more, designed to give you a "rockstar look".

Def Leppard's beauty collection is available exclusively in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, and online at Ulta Beauty and Rock And Roll Beauty.

Although the details are still yet to be finalised, the band have confirmed their plans to bring The Stadium Tour to Europe in 2023.

"I can’t reveal when or where it will happen because I haven’t been told that it’s okay to say anything yet," frontman Joe Elliott explained. "But the second that information is cleared, Classic Rock will know about it.

“One gig is absolutely confirmed so far, and we’re looking at a second one in a different city. There will be another in Dublin, and loads around Europe. Some of them will just be festivals [with different bands], but others will be what we’re currently doing here in North America."

The Stadium Tour – which also features Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act – commenced on June 16 in Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. Full dates below.

The Stadium Tour 2022

Jun 28: Charlotte BofA Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Park, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 08: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 10: Orchard Park Highmark Stadium, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MI

Aug 16: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 02: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 04: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).