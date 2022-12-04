A Twisted Sister cosmetics collection has launched, and not before time

A range of Twisted Sister cosmetics and candles has been launched.

The new merch, described as a "brash and unique colour cosmetic collection", comes from Rock and Roll Beauty, the company who launched a line of Def Leppard cosmetics and candles in June, and followed it with a range of Ozzy Osbourne-branded products in October.

"The stars of this line are the Twisted Sister logo eye shadow palette, lip kit, three-pack eye liner, and blush palette featuring bold colours and metallic shades," say the manufacturers, clearly keen to dominate whatever market there is for cosmetic purchases inspired by celebrated rock stars. "To help set the stage, the collection also includes cosmetic bags, a mirror, candles, and nail decals. All products are specially designed to create a glam look that screams, 'you can't stop rock 'n' roll.'"

Indeed. And there's even an I Wanna Rock cosmetics bag.

In case you're wondering what else is available along these unlikely lines, the company also launched a range of Jimi Hendrix-inspired products in April, "for Foxey Ladies everywhere."

"The limited-edition collection exudes a 60s vibe with his signature song Purple Haze taking centre stage in the creation of the line," explained the promotional blurb. "The 'Hey Baby' artistry palette soothes and babies you with smooth blendable shades combining richly pigmented buttery mattes with soft lustrous satins, and shimmers for a look that's definitely out of sight."

If you're not already reaching for your wallet, they add, "The 'Foxy Lady' matte lip duos offer three fiery colours with a long-wearing comfortable matte liquid lipstick, perfectly paired with a complimentary defining lip liner."

All these products are available from Rock and Roll Beauty (opens in new tab) in the US and from Revolution Beauty (opens in new tab) internationally.