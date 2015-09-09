Twin Atlantic set for Leeds leg of Dr Martens tour

Twin Atlantic have been added to the bill for the Leeds leg of the Dr Martens Stand For Something tour.

The Scottish rockers head to Leeds Brudenell Social Club on November 24, where Creeper will also play.

The tour also stops in Glasgow, Norwich, Belfast, Sheffield and London, with different headliners each night.

Bury Tomorrow, Lonely The Brave, Dutch Uncles, Palma Violets and The Wytches are among the other acts scheduled to appear. For tickets, visit the event website.

DR MARTENS STAND FOR SOMETHING TOUR 2015

Sep 26: Glasgow Nice N Sleazy – Dutch Uncles and United Fruit

Oct 10: Norwich Owl Sanctuary – Palma Violets and Best Friends

Oct 24: Leeds Brudenell Social Club – Twin Atlantic and Creeper

Nov 07: Belfast Limelight – Lonely The Brave and Only Rivals

Nov 21: Sheffield Corporation – The Wytches and Demob Happy

Nov 28: London Black Heart – Bury Tomorrow and Heck