Twin Atlantic announce UK and Ireland tour

Twin Atlantic have announced a UK and Ireland tour in support of upcoming fourth album GLA.
The Scottish rockers will play 13 dates in October and December, including three gigs in their hometown of Glasgow.
GLA is set for release on September 9 via Red Bull Records. Twin Atlantic recently made new track No Sleep, taken from GLA, available to stream.
Frontman Sam McTrusty: “We can’t wait to play our new songs up close and personal, we want to show you what GLA is all about.” Ticket pre-sale begins at 9am on July 11, with general sale starting at 9am on Friday July 15 at the band’s official website.
Twin Atlantic UK & Ireland tour 2016
Oct 07: Newcastle University
Oct 08: Manchester Neighbourhood Festival
Oct 09: Cardiff Yplas
Oct 11: Birmingham Institute
Oct 12: London Forum
Oct 14: Portsmouth Pyramids
Oct 15: Leeds Beckett University
Oct 16: Norwich Waterfront
Dec 10: Dublin Academy
Dec 11: Belfast Limelight
Dec 13: Glasgow Barrowlands
Dec 14: Glasgow Barrowlands
Dec 15: Glasgow Barrowlands