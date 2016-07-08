Twin Atlantic announce UK and Ireland tour

Twin Atlantic have announced a UK and Ireland tour in support of upcoming fourth album GLA.

The Scottish rockers will play 13 dates in October and December, including three gigs in their hometown of Glasgow.

GLA is set for release on September 9 via Red Bull Records. Twin Atlantic recently made new track No Sleep, taken from GLA, available to stream.

Frontman Sam McTrusty: “We can’t wait to play our new songs up close and personal, we want to show you what GLA is all about.” Ticket pre-sale begins at 9am on July 11, with general sale starting at 9am on Friday July 15 at the band’s official website.

Twin Atlantic UK & Ireland tour 2016

Oct 07: Newcastle University

Oct 08: Manchester Neighbourhood Festival

Oct 09: Cardiff Yplas

Oct 11: Birmingham Institute

Oct 12: London Forum

Oct 14: Portsmouth Pyramids

Oct 15: Leeds Beckett University

Oct 16: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 10: Dublin Academy

Dec 11: Belfast Limelight

Dec 13: Glasgow Barrowlands

Dec 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Dec 15: Glasgow Barrowlands

