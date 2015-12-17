Twenty One Pilots Blurryface live to air on US TV

Twenty One Pilots have confirmed their show filmed in Oakland this year during their world tour will be broadcast in the US on January 1.

Titled Blurryface Live, it will air on US TV channel Palladia at 9pm Eastern Time.

The band’s Josh Dun has also asked fans to fill in an online form so he and bandmate Tyler Joseph can call ahead of the broadcast to say thank you, in an event the duo are calling Blurryface Live At Home.

Josh says: “We wanted to make sure we can share this big moment with all of you, so we are hosting Blurryface Live at Home – an event taking place in all of your living rooms.”

“To RSVP just visit the website. Tyler and I will be grabbing a handful of those phone numbers and will be calling in to say thank you and make sure you have plenty of snacks.”

The band are set to tour the UK in February in support of their fourth studio album Blurryface, which was released earlier this year.