Twenty One Pilots confirm 2016 UK tour

Twenty One Pilots have announced a UK tour for early next year.

They’d previously announced a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton for February 25 and have since added further UK shows for the same month, including an extra night at Brixton.

The gigs are in addition to the already confirmed November tour, which has since sold out.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun’s fourth album Blurryface gave them their first-ever number 1 hit in the US.

TWENTY ONE PILOTS UK TOUR 2016

Feb 18: Leeds Academy Feb 19: Newcastle Academy Feb 20: Glasgow Barrowland Feb 21: Manchester Academy Feb 23: Birmingham Academy Feb 24: London Brixton Academy Feb 25: London Brixton Academy (previously announced) Feb 27: Nottingham Rock City Feb 28: Bristol Academy Feb 29: Portsmouth Guildhall