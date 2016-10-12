Listen to Pantera's early Drag The Waters and Floods mixes

Early mixes of Pantera tracks Drag The Waters and Floods have been made available to stream.

The two songs are lifted from The Great Southern Outtakes, an LP containing previously unreleased tracks. It launches on October 21, along with the 20th anniversary edition of The Great Southern Trendkill.

The Great Southern Trendkill is a two-disc reissue collection which includes a remastered version of the 1996 record, alongside a disc of unreleased tracks, instrumental recordings and rough mixes.

The set also contains three live tracks War Nerve, Suicide Note Pt II and Sandblasted Skin, which were recorded at the Dynamo festival in Holland in 1998.

Late guitarist Dimebag Darrell previously said one of his favourite things about his solo on Floods is bassist Rex Brown “playing behind it.”

He told Guitar World: “That solo was thought out in a more orchestrated fashion than some of the others I play where I just start ripping right off the bat. The thing that really makes the Floods solo come across like it does is bassist Rex Brown’s playing behind it.

“He’s using his fingers and he plays a whole bunch of cool licks and shit in there. He definitely adds to the vibe and feel of my lead because I’m playing off his part a lot—it was a great foundation for me to build on, man.”

Dimebag also said his “doubling” on the track was inspired by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads, adding: “It seemed appropriate to start off in a slow, melodic fashion and then build and build and build to the climax with the big harmonic squeals at the end.”

The Great Southern Trendkill: 20th Anniversary Edition and The Great Southern Outtakes can also be pre-ordered on Amazon.

The Great Southern Trendkill album artwork

Pantera The Great Southern Trendkill: 20th anniversary edition tracklist

Disc 1

The Great Southern Trendkill War Nerve Drag The Waters 10 s 13 Steps To Nowhere Suicide Note Pt. I Suicide Note Pt. II Living Through Me (Hell’s Wrath) Floods The Underground In America (Reprise) Sandblasted Skin

Disc 2

The Great Southern Trendkill (2016 Mix) War Nerve (Live 98) Drag The Waters (Early Mix) 10 s (Early Mix) 13 Steps To Nowhere (Instrumental Version) Suicide Note Pt. I (Intro) Suicide Note Pt. I (Early Mix) Suicide Note Pt. II (Live 98) Living Through Me (Hell’s Wrath) (Instrumental Version) Floods (Early Mix) The Underground In America (Early Mix) Sandblasted Skin (Live 98)

The Great Southern Outtakes album artwork

Pantera The Great Southern Outtakes tracklist

Disc: 1

The Great Southern Trendkill (2016 Mix) War Nerve (Live ‘98) Drag the Waters (Early Mix) 10’s (Early Mix) 13 Steps to Nowhere (Instrumental Version)

Disc: 2

Suicide Note, Pt. 2 (Live ‘98) Living Through Me (Hells’ Wrath) [Instrumental Version] Floods (Early Mix) The Underground in America (Early Mix) (Reprise) Sandblasted Skin [Live ‘98]

