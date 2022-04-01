Tubular World release charity cover of Mike Oldfield's Hergest Ridge

Tubular World, a group of Mike Oldfield-inspired musicians from all around the world, collated by Magenta's Rob Reed, have released a new version of Oldfield's Hergest Ridge Part One to raise money to help the current Ukrainian crisis. You. can watch a video trailer below.

All proceeds form the project, who released a critically acclaimed recording of Tubular Bells in December 2020, will go to the Disasters and Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal who are providing aid for refugees of the Ukrainian crisis. The recording has been mixed by original Tubular Bells and Hergest Ridge producer Tom Newman.

"I was overjoyed with the idea of taking on a new Hergest Ridge when Rob suddenly threw it at me last week," says Newman. "It had become the 'sad little outcast' on many levels, by the critical heavyweights at least. When I re-listened to it last week I became 30 again, and the memories came flooding back. It was BIG nostalgia. So - BUY! - ENJOY! - HOPE!"

"We were saddened by the humanitarian crisis developing in Europe and felt that we should try to help in some way," adds Reed. "We had some fragments recorded from some sessions last year and we've worked frantically over the last couple of weeks to put them together for this release."

The new recording features both Newman and Reed along with Mike Oldfield musicians Les Penning and composer/arranger Robin Smith, as well as Ruben Alvarez from Spanish tribute band Tubular Tribute, Miguel Engal Arcengelus, Manu Herrera and Hubert Razack.

The release is available for download from Bandcamp now and as this is also Bandcamp Friday so all of your donations will go to DEC.

Get Hergest Ridge Part One.

