Trivium announce US tour with Avatar and Light The Torch

Trivium have announced a run of shows across North America with autumn with Avatar and Light The Torch in support.

Having decimated venues across the UK on the Metal Hammer tour this spring, Trivium will be bringing their The Sin And The Sentence world tour to the United States from October 3.

“The last North American and European runs were the greatest Trivium tours we had ever experienced,” say the band. “Now, how do we top it? We follow up with more songs from our extensive eight record catalogue, a massive production and setlist, and two more of our favourite bands on earth: Avatar and Light The Torch. See you all soon.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Oct 03: Tampa, The Ritz Ybor, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta, Buckhead Theater, GA

Oct 05: Raleigh, The Ritz, NC

Oct 06: Norfolk, The Norva, VA

Oct 08: Cincinnati, Bogarts, OH

Oct 09: Nashville, Cannery Ballroom, TN

Oct 11: Baltimore, Rams Head Live, MD

Oct 12: Huntington, The Paramount, NY

Oct 13: Philadelphia, Electric Factory, PA

Oct 14: Worcester, The Palladium, MA

Oct 16: Cleveland, House Of Blues, OH

Oct 17: Royal Oak, Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Oct 18: Baltimore, Rams Head Live, MD

Oct 19: Oklahoma City, Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 20: Sauget, Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Oct 21: Chicago, House Of Blues, IL

Oct 22: St. Paul, Myth Live, MN

Oct 23: Fargo, Sanctuary, ND

Oct 25: Edmonton, The Ranch Roadhouse, AB

Oct 26: Calgary, The Palace Theater, AB

Oct 28: Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom, BC

Oct 29: Seattle, Showbox SODO, WA

Oct 30: Portland, Crystal Ballroom, OR

Oct 31: Spokane, Knitting Factory, WA

Nov 2: Anaheim, House Of Blues, CA

Nov 3: Berkeley, UC Theatre, CA