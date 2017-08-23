Randy Blythe: I wonder if saying 'underground' is still valid

In the new Metal Hammer, we celebrate our 300th issue with the biggest roundtable debate in heavy metal history. Corey Taylor, Dave Mustaine, Scott Ian, Jonathan Davis, Ben Weinman, Alissa White-Gluz, Ice-T and loads more joined us to discuss the genre we love. And during our chat with Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe, the idea of the ‘underground’ came up, whether metal is too obsessed about making it big, and if we should be proud to stay beneath the surface.

Here’s what Randy Blythe had to say.

“I wonder about the validity of the term ‘underground’. When you can download anything from any era of music, like, even if you’re in the middle of an Indonesian jungle – which I’ve done – how underground is that? Underground used to mean you had to search and hunt and use word of mouth. You had to go to some fucking sketchy shithole with a heroin junkie running the register in order to find something. Now you can go on Amazon and find any record. That’s not very underground.”

