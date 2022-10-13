Tribe Of Names announce debut album Evolver

Philadelphia-based prog quartet Tribe Of Names, who feature former Tinyfish and Shineback frontman Simon Godfrey, have announced that they will release their debut album, Evolver, through Bad Elephant Music on November 4.

The band were previously known as Valdez and released an album, THIS, in 2017. Evolver sees Godfrey (vocals, guitar), Tom Hyatt (bass) and Scott Miller (drums) from Valdez joined by guitarist Karl Eisenhart for a collection of eight new songs.

“Evolver was three years in the making and every step in the road took genuine effort”, says Godfrey. “We underwent two line up changes, lost our band name and had to rebuild the album from the ground up. The good news is that despite all the misadventures we came out the other side feeling reinvigorated and feel the completed record is a musical victory because all the hard work paid off.”

“This one took a long time to get here, through no fault of the guys in the band, and thanks to COVID-19 and general messiness in the music world," says Bad Elephant boss David Elliott. "It’s been worth waiting for, though – Tribe of Names will become a force to be reckoned with, and we’re delighted to work with them on their debut release”.

Evolver features all-new artwork from internationally-acclaimed and long-time BEM collaborator Mark Buckingham, which you can view below.

Pre-order Evolver.

(Image credit: Bad Elephant Music)

Tribe Of Names: Evolver

1. Tribe Of Names

2. They Live To Cry

3. Liar, Liar

4. Everyday Haunted

5. White Nile

6. The Last Unsung Girl

7. Mayfly

8. Dirt On The Inside