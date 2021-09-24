Tremonti find their feet with thundering fifth album Marching In Time

After their stuttering conceptual album A Dying Machine (you said it, pal), Tremonti are back to their banner-waving, lighters-aloft best. After years with Creed and his day job with Alter Bridge, Mark Tremonti knows how to light up an arena.

Heavier but with a melodic lightness of touch that brings lustre to the songs, new album Marching In Time is both an assault on the senses and the sort of thing you’ll find yourself whistling an hour after you’ve finished listening to it.

Especially good is the rattling A World Away, which hits like a kidney punch, ditto the shuddering Let That Be Us, with a hook that upends the song’s seemingly straightforward premise.

There’s light and shade too: the sighing Not Afraid To Lose is shot through with pain. A sublime album that just happens to be turned up to 11.