Tremonti gives studio update

Mark Tremonti's second solo album is one step closer to completion, with drum recording having wrapped up.

The Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist announced earlier this year that the follow-up to All I Was would be recorded this year. And on Facebook, he has confirmed that drummer Garrett Whitlock’s parts are all finished.

Tremonti posted the message “drums are done” along with a picture of the band in Elvis Baskette’s Studio Barbarossa in Florida.

The band are working on 20 tracks, although it is not clear how many will make the final cut for the album.

Two tracks left over from the All I Was sessions were later released as standalone singles – Gone and All That I Got.

Tremonti is joined in the band by bass player Wolfgang Van Halen and guitarist Eric Friedman, as well as Whitlock.