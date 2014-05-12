Busy Tremonti hard at work on 2nd solo album

Recording of Mark Tremonti's second solo album is due to get started this year.

The follow-up to 2012’s All I Was is well underway, with 10 songs already written, according to the Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist, who also fronts and sings in his own Tremonti project.

After the success of the debut album, the hard-working axeman is keen to put out a second batch of songs as soon as possible, on the back of a busy summer with Alter Bridge.

He tells The Front Row Report: “I’m working on that now. I’ve got about 10 songs ready for pre-production. Slash and Myles are going out with Aerosmith in July and August so I’ll take that time to get back into writing more. Then we’ll go back on tour with Alter Bridge in September and October and later his year we’ll finish up tracking the new Tremonti record.”

Tremonti recorded his solo album using ideas rejected by his Alter Bridge bandmates, who felt some of the material was too ‘speed metal’ for their sound. He roped in Eric Friedman, Garrett Whitlock and Brian Marshall to complete the new Tremonti band. Wolfgang Van Halen later replaced Marshall and is expected to both record and tour with the band for any future projects.

Mark adds: “I just took ideas that never flew with the other guys. A lot of the more speed metal ideas that I played for the guys, they just kinda gave me a blank stare. I tried it with them about 10 times and it would never stick. I didn’t want those ideas to go to waste. I was just gonna put them out on a website and I wasn’t planning on making it a real band. But as we put this together we get excited about it. We made a record label called Fret 12 and put it out. Now it’s a living, breathing band so we gotta keep it going.”

Hear the rest of the interview below, in which Mark discusses the rock scene’s need for some new heroes.