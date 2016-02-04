Treetop Flyers release 31 Years video

Treetop Flyers have released a video for their track 31 Years.

It features on the London outfit’s second album Palomino. The follow-up to their 2013 debut The Mountain Moves will launch on March 11.

The record is said to have been inspired by “the grief for lost parents, broken marriages, the near-death of a close friend, the departure of long-time bassist Matthew Starritt and the loss of numerous behind-the-scenes personnel.”

Vocalist and guitarist Reid Morrison adds: “Coming together to make this record was very therapeutic for us, in a sense. It brought us closer and allowed us to let go of a lot of the bullshit that we’d had to endure and negotiate in the past.”

Palomino is available for pre-order.

Treetop Flyers Palomino tracklist