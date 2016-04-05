Treat stream Do Your Own Stunts

Treat have released a stream of their track Do Your Own Stunts.

The song is taken from the Swedish band’s upcoming album Ghost Of Graceland, which is released on April 15 via Frontiers Records. They previously issued a promo for the album’s title track.

Guitarist Anders Wikstrom says of the follow-up to 2010’s Coup De Grace: “This is where we are today. As a band, as musicians, songwriters and individuals. It’s a statement.”

Ghost Of Graceland is available for pre-order.

