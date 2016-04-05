Treat stream Do Your Own Stunts

Trending

Hear track taken from Swedish rockers Treat's upcoming album Ghost Of Graceland

Treat have released a stream of their track Do Your Own Stunts.

The song is taken from the Swedish band’s upcoming album Ghost Of Graceland, which is released on April 15 via Frontiers Records. They previously issued a promo for the album’s title track.

Guitarist Anders Wikstrom says of the follow-up to 2010’s Coup De Grace: “This is where we are today. As a band, as musicians, songwriters and individuals. It’s a statement.”

Ghost Of Graceland is available for pre-order.

Treat Ghost Of Graceland tracklist

  1. Ghost Of Graceland
  2. I Don’t Miss The Misery
  3. Better The Devil You Know
  4. Do Your Own Stunts
  5. Endangered
  6. Inferno
  7. Alien Earthlings
  8. Nonstop Madness
  9. Too Late To Die Young
  10. House On Fire
  11. Together Alone
  12. Everything To Everyone