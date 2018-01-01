TRC kick off 2018 with video for new track Moaner

London outfit TRC have kicked off 2018 with a video for their brand track titled Moaner.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming Lifestyle EP, which is set to arrive in March.

Speaking about the EP, frontman Chris Robson says: “We have songs about people constantly waking up late, moaning online and prowling Instagram late into the night (Moaner), scroungers not paying for their fish dinner at group meals (Scrounger) and London’s Greatest Love Story Part 2 which might feature some of my favourite lyrics ever about girls and music.

“Take It features Nathan from London band Prowler and is rowdy as hell, while Same But Better is exactly that.”

Robson adds: “The last song on the EP, Lifestyle, pretty much sums up how we balance full-time careers and remain able to create such wonderful music and smash our live shows – and the end part is truly great.”

TRC are currently making plans for a 2018 tour along with festival dates, with further details to be revealed in due course.