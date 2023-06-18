Travis Barker learns wife Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with epic announcement at Blink-182 show

Travis Barker learned his wife Kourtney Kardashian is expecting their baby when she held up a sign saying "Travis I'm Pregnant" at a Blink-182 show on Friday night (June 16).
Blink were performing at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles when Kardashian held up the sign, catching the attention of bassist Mark Hoppus who alerted drummer Barker – who appeared stunned by the news.
The couple, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, have documented their IVF journey on reality TV show The Kardashians.
The sign is a reference to the video for Blink's 1999 hit single All the Small Things in which a fan holds up a sign that says “Travis I’m Pregnant”.
When the drummer, 47, realises what is happening, he leaves his drum stool to jump down into the audience and embrace his wife, 44. Footage of the sweet moment can be viewed in the couple's Instagram post below.
Blink-182 are on the road as part of their World Tour. Tom DeLonge recently rejoined the band after a spell away from the lineup. Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in 2015 and recorded two albums with Blink, including 2016's critically acclaimed California.
When DeLonge rejoined the fold last year, Skiba stood aside.
