Travis Barker learns wife Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with epic announcement at Blink-182 show

Travis Barker learned his wife Kourtney Kardashian is expecting their baby when she held up a sign saying "Travis I'm Pregnant" at a Blink-182 show on Friday night (June 16).

Blink were performing at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles when Kardashian held up the sign, catching the attention of bassist Mark Hoppus who alerted drummer Barker – who appeared stunned by the news.

The couple, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, have documented their IVF journey on reality TV show The Kardashians.

The sign is a reference to the video for Blink's 1999 hit single All the Small Things in which a fan holds up a sign that says “Travis I’m Pregnant”.

When the drummer, 47, realises what is happening, he leaves his drum stool to jump down into the audience and embrace his wife, 44. Footage of the sweet moment can be viewed in the couple's Instagram post below.

Blink-182 are on the road as part of their World Tour. Tom DeLonge recently rejoined the band after a spell away from the lineup. Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in 2015 and recorded two albums with Blink, including 2016's critically acclaimed California.

When DeLonge rejoined the fold last year, Skiba stood aside.

Blink-182 World Tour 2023/2024

NORTH AMERICA



Jun 20: San Diego Pechanga Arena, CA

Jun 22: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jun 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jun 25: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Jun 27: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jun 29: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Jun 30: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB



Jul 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Jul 05: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 07: Austin Moody Center, TX

Jul 08: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 10: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 11: Ft. Lauderdale FLA Live Arena, FL

Jul 13: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jul 14: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Jul 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN



EUROPE



Sep 02: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Sep 04: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Sep 05: Dublin 3Arena, IRE

Sep 08: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

Sep 09: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GER}

Sep 12: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DEN

Sep 13: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE

Sep 14: Oslo Spektrum, NOR

Sep 16: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, GER

Sep 17: Hamburg Barclays Arena, GER

Sep 19: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

Sep 20: Vienna Stadthalle, AUS

Oct 02: Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena, POR

Oct 03: Madrid Wizink Centre, SPA

Oct 04: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, SPA

Oct 06: Bologna Unipol Arena, ITA

Oct 08: Amsterdam, iggo Dome, HOL

Oct 09: Paris Accor Arena, FRA

Oct 11: London The O2, UK

Oct 14: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 15: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 21: Las Vegas, When We Were Young Festival, NV

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND



Feb 09: Perth RAC Arena, AUS

Feb 11: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, AUS

Feb 13: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, AUS

Feb 16: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, AUS

Feb 19: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, AUS

Feb 23: Auckland Spark Arena, NZ

Feb 26: Christchurch Christchurch Arena, NZ