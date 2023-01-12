Kelly Clarkson's powerhouse cover of Blink-182's All The Small Things is the crossover we never knew we needed

When you possess vocals as extraordinary as early noughties chart-topper Kelly Clarkson, you could pretty much decide on a cover to tackle by lucky dip, and no matter the result, an incredible performance is guaranteed.

Take the American Idol winner's dazzling recent cover of Blink-182's All The Small Things during her daytime chat show The Kelly Clarkson Show. Not only did she make it entirely her own, but it was a nostalgic return to her rock-leaning roots, and songs such as her 2004 smash Since U Been Gone.

While the vocals on the pop-punk anthem are hardly Celine Dion-worthy in terms of technical complexity, Clarkson's cover of the tune soars just as impressively as her timeless hits. We think she should return to her rock-orientated roots like her fellow pop-rock darling Demi Lovato, who released the acclaimed guitar-driven album Holy Fvck just last year.

Comments underneath the official video for the performance see fans similarly smitten with the rendition, with one user writing: "I love how Kelly is doing the genre that really is her forte. Felt the band's enjoyment in their performance too". Another comment reads: "This is the genre that I used to listen to her during childhood. She's unstoppable in her amazing talent".

Clarkson has presented her own show since 2019, and features interviews with a number of celebrities and personalities about "everyday people", after her opening section of 'kellyoke', which sees her perform renditions of tracks spanning multiple genres.

Previously, Clarkson has covered Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun, Imagine Dragons' Believer, The Jonas Brothers' Sucker, Heart's Alone, Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time, and many more.

Check out the Blink cover below: