Trash Boat release How Selfish I Seem video

Trash Boat have released a video for their track How Selfish I Seem.

The song features on the UK band’s upcoming debut album Nothing I Write You Can Change What You’ve Been Through, which is out on June 17 via Hopeless Records and available for pre-order.

The band formed in 2013 when school friends drummer Oakley Moffat, bassist James Grayson along with guitarists Dann Bostock and Ryan Hyslop recruited frontman Tobi Duncan.

They launched their debut EP Look Alive in 2014 – and Duncan last year told TeamRock about the variety of musical influences within the St Albans outfit.

He said: “It’s a big old mix. We all have really individual sounds. Oak is a massive Blink fan, then Dann loves his ska like Random Hand and Less Than Jake. I’m primarily the hardcore and metal fan, a lot of Turnstile, a lot of old Terror – the list is endless. All the different sounds mesh together in the creative process to create Trash Boat.”

The group have a number of live dates in the UK coming up over the coming weeks, including appearances at the Slam Dunk festivals later this month.

Trash Boat Nothing I Write You Can Change What You’ve Been Through tracklist

Strangers How Selfish I Seem Tring Quarry Brave Face Eleven Pangaea Second Wind Catharsis Things We Leave Behind The Guise Of A Mother You Know, You Know, You Know

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk

May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk

Jun 22: Southampton Joiners

Jun 23: Bristol The Louisiana

Jun 24: Nottingham Bodega

Jun 25: Glasgow The Attic

Jun 27: Newcastle Think Tank?

Jun 28: Leeds The Key Club

Jun 29: Birmingham Asylum

Jun 30: London Boston Music Room

