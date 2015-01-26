Trail Of Dead to play 2 UK shows

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead have confirmed two standalone UK shows in May.

The Texan troupe will appear at the Temples festival pre-party at the Marble Factory in Bristol on May 28, then they’ll play the Camden Rocks festival in London on May 30.

Their live activities continue to support last year’s album IX, launched via Superball Music. They recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Lost Songs: “This transmission is here to transport and ruin you. It is the release of your mortal coil.

“Just let the rain wash it away from the mountains, down to the sea, wash it away, blow it all away and check this moment out.”