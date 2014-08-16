Trail Of Dead men drop Midnight Masses movie

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead men Autry Fulbright and Jason Reece have launched a 15-minute film featuring music by their side-project Midnight Masses.

The promo is entitled Now Here Is Nowhere and contains sections of tracks from debut album Departures, released last month.

Fulbright, who formed the band in 2008 as a reaction to personal grief, says: “Midnight Masses is my longest-standing creative project. I’m privileged to have my bandmates in Trail of Dead occasionally join in, as well as have so many other friends contribute.

“What started off as a therapeutic way for me to reflect and document the death of several family members and friends has turned into a musical endeavour that draws not just from grief, but the recognition of life.”

The movie begins with the monologue: “In the beginning there was darkness. There was no life and no death – only me. I became lonely; I got bored with the universe. So I built a zoo full of curious creatures and fucked and fought, to my amusement. After a while I wanted to laugh with my creation; I wanted an audience. So I made the craftiest ape of them all – an image of perfection that slowly but surely destroyed everything for me.”

