Midnight Masses born out of Trail Of Dead's grief

Midnight Masses – featuring Jason Reece and Autry Fulbright from And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – are set to release their debut album.

The band will release Departures on Monday, July 21. The 11 tracks see the duo joined by Hugo Vargas-Zesati and Jordan Marecek as well as a host of guest stars.

The band was formed back in 2008, not long after the death of Fulbright’s father.

He says: “Midnight Masses is my longest standing creative project and I’m privileged to have my bandmates in Trail of Dead occasionally join in as well as have so many other friends contribute.

“What started off as a therapeutic way for me to reflect and document the death of several family members and friends has turned into a musical endeavor that draws not just from grief, but the recognition of life.

“I’ve been heavily influenced by many musicians and visual artists along the way, and intend to convey the story of loss, self-discovery, and hope that permeates throughout.”

Some of the artists to guest on the album are Isaiah Owens from The Mars Volta, Jaleel Bunton of TV On The Radio and Haley Dekle from Dirty Projectors.

Midnight Masses tracklist

Golden Age 2. Am I A Nomad? 3. All Goes Black 4. Broken Mirror 5. Departures 6. Clap Your Hands 7. Everywhere Is NowHere 8. If I Knew 9. Hollywood Death Forever 10. Be Still 11. There Goes Our Man

See below for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album