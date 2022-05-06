...Trail Of Dead drop two new videos for Salt In Your Eyes and No Confidence

Alt.proggers ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead have heralded the news of their latest album by dropping two videos of both sides of their brand new single. You can see the video for Salt In Your Eyes and the lyric video for No Confidence below.

The band will release their upcoming album XI: Bleed Here Now through InsideOut Music in Europe and Dine Alone Records in North America on July 15 and which has been recorded in quadraphonic surround sound.

“Art has a role to play in the upcoming decade(s): it needs to point humanity towards solutions," says vocalist and guitarist, who also creates the band's album artwork. Our hope is that by expanding the ways we listen and hear; we expand our own inner (my parents would say spiritual) potential for the problem-solving to come."

XI: Bleed Here Now also features a guest appearance from Amanda Palmer on Millennium Actress and Spoon’s Britt Daniel on Growing Divide.

"We thought how cool it would be to have our friend Britt Daniel come in to sing one of the harmonies, so that we could have four diﬀerent voices separated out between two stereo mixes," adds Keeley.

XI: Bleed Here Now was produced by Keely and Jason Reece alongside Charles Godfrey who also produced 2020’s X: The Godless Void And Other Stories, and was mastered by Scott Sedillo and KamranV at Bernie Grundman Mastering. XI: Bleed Here Now is QUARK encoded to play in both stereo and Regular Matrix quadraphonic sound.

XI: Bleed Here Now will be available as a limited CD and Blu-ray mediabook (including the album as a 4.0 Surround Sound Mix) and a standard CD jewelcase, both available on July 15. The gatefold double vinyl and CD edition will be released on the September 30.

Pre-order XI: Bleed Here Now.