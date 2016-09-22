Tragically Hip tour generates $1 million for cancer charities

The Tragically Hip’s last-ever tour has helped raise more that $1 million for cancer research charities.

The band’s 15 dates across Canada were announced as the group’s swan song after frontman Gord Downie was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

They wrapped up the arena tour with an emotional sold out show in the their hometown of Kingston, Ontario, last month. And the live run has seen a spike in donations to cancer charities, with the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, which receives money from the Gord Downie Fund For Brain Cancer Research, taking in close to $800,000 in recent months.

The Canadian Cancer Society has also received close to $400,000 in honour of Downie and The Tragically Hip.

Dr Sian Bevan, vice-president of research at the Canadian Cancer Society tells Samaritan Mag: “We are overwhelmed at how Canadians rallied together this summer and are very thankful for their generosity.

“These funds will support clinical trials at the Canadian Cancer Trials Group, which is currently supporting six active brain cancer clinical trials, involving 421 patients, testing new ways to treat or manage cancer.”

More than 11m Canadians watched the band’s final 30 song set, which was broadcast live on national TV and streamed around the world.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the show and shared an embrace with Downie on the stage before the set started.

