Trading Boundaries announces more live shows

East Sussex venue Trading Boundaries continues it's programme of live music with performances coming up from Jan Akkerman, Pink Floyd tribute act Just Floyd, Focus, The Zombies and Brand X all pencilled in for socially distanced concerts over the coming months.

The venue recently featured ex-Wishbone Ash member Martin Turner performing a unique outdoor 'silent' gig with the audience and band listening on headphones straight from the mixing desk, and also Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman performing an acoustic show (with no headphones required)

Now the venue has announced two socially-distanced concerts this weekend featuring Just Floyd performing two seminal Pink Floyd albums in their entirety, Wish You Were Here and The Dark Side Of The Moon. These will be 'silent' concerts again with the audience using state of the art headsets for amplified sound and volume control. The venue also features festival-style food and bar.

Future concerts currently include Dutch prog legends Focus (Nov 27/28), former Focus guitarist Jan Akkerman (Jan 22/23), The Zombies (Feb 13/14) and Brand X (May 1/2).

This weekend's shows in the grounds of the former Georgian coaching inn see Just Floyd perform Wish You Were Here this Friday September 4 and The Dark Side Of The Moon Saturday September 5. The band will also return to perform The Wall on Oct 2/3,

Tickets for the Just Floyd shows cost £30 (or £50 for both nights). Gates open 5.30pm. Performance starts 7pm. Ends 9.30pm.

Tickets for all shows and further information from Trading Boundaries website.