Tracks Of The Week: 14/7/14 - 20/7/14

By Metal Hammer  

This week in metal...

This week the Hammer team have been melting into their desks due to this ungodly heat. But before we turned into an amorphous denim-clad flesh jelly we chose the best tracks we've heard this week.

Sólstafir - Ótta

Icelandic melancholy post-metal full of passion and emotion - as bleak as it is inspirational. And who can deny a banjo?

Mastodon - Motherload

Possibly the biggest chorus you’ll hear this summer from a band still on top of their game. Their UK tour is going to be seven shades of bonkers.

Opeth - Cusp Of Eternity

Still heading into proggier territory, this is taken from Opeth’s incredible upcoming album Pale Communion that we can’t recommend enough. Seriously.

Rough Hands - Nothing’s Changed

Just under three minutes of strained-vocalled aggression from one of the brightest lights in the British hardcore scene.

Killer Be Killed - I.E.D

Unrelenting pounding energy and chaos from the Mastodon/Dillinger Escape Plan/Soufly/The Mars Volta supergroup. What more could you want?

King 810 - Desperate Lovers

The new kids on the block who’ve travelled from the wrong side of town are gearing up to release their Roadrunner debut next month. This is just a taster of the violence.

The Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop

If you don’t know and love this song then we can’t help you. Sorry.

Upon A Burning Body - Scars

Now UABB have ‘found’ their band members again, they’ve released this new lyric vid from the upcoming album. Nothing but fist-pumping chaos to break windows to.

By Definition - Warrior

You might not know these guys but this chuggy headbangathon is one to stick on if you ever feel like driving a Harley into the sun.

Betraying The Martyrs - Let It Go

It doesn’t matter who you are, you have to admit that Disney can write some catchy songs. And when a metal band can cover it and do it justice the result is pretty fucking good.