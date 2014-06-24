When Mikael Akerfeldt met Bill Bailey

Opeth mainman Mikael Akerfeldt and comedian Bill Bailey admire each others' work – and discuss it in this informal chat.

The pair sat down in Gothenburg recently and talks about how they met, difficult gigs, prog music, and how crazy Mastodon are.

Opeth are gearing up for the release of 11th album Pale Communion on August 25, available for pre-order now. They tour the UK in October:

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 11: London Roundhouse

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 15: Manchester Academy

Oct 16: Birmingham Institute

Akerfeldt and Bailey