Upon A Burning Body: Why Pantera Rule

Upon A Burning Body are pretty much our favourite thing from Texas since Pantera and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

We’re not sure if the guys are big wrestling fans, so when frontman Danny stopped by the Metal Hammer Magazine Show on TeamRock Radio this week, we thought we’d quiz him on his love of the former!

“Pantera are a huge influence on us,” confirms the singer. “People in Texas take a lot of pride in the state, and we do as well, and having them do that for so long and so big…everybody knew Pantera, and they told everybody, ‘We’re from Texas, and you know it’, and we do the same thing. You just follow in the footsteps of how big they did it, and how [much] people loved them. That’s what we try to do.”