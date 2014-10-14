Townsend's Ziltoid back in ZTV part 2

Devin Townsend has released the second episode of his ZTV series featuring alien creation Ziltoid.

The creature was first introduced by Townsend on 2007’s Ziltoid The Omniscient concept album. The follow-up Z2: Dark Matters will be released on October 27.

Devin says: “The main version of the album Dark Matters has a dialogue throughout and the three episodes we’re airing are intended to preface that story so it makes a modicum of sense.

“Episode 2 gives an insight into why Ziltoid is so childish, but ultimately it’s just something we had fun with. Plus you finally get to see Herman, the Planet Smasher.

“Whenever folks complain about plot inconsistencies, grammatical errors or pronunciation issues, I simply get to reply, ‘Well that’s how it is on Ziltoid’s planet,’ then carry on.”

Watch the video on the Ziltoid website, which can be found at www.ziltoid.com

The first episode was released last month.

Devin Townsend will play four UK dates next year as part of a wider European tour.

2015 UK dates

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 14: London Royal Albert Hall