Toundra announce Euro tour

Toundra will play a string of dates in the UK and mainland Europe in May.

The Madrid band will play 19 shows in total, with three scheduled in England and Wales, on the back of their latest release, IV.

They say: “After a very intense year, we head back to the European roads before we lock ourselves in to start walking the long and intense road of composing a new album.

“This is our fourth Euro tour and on this occasion we will be visiting some of the cities where Toundra have grown bigger, like Berlin, London and Paris. But we are also very excited about visiting places where our music has never been before, like Hungary, Slovenia or Slovakia. See you all there.”

The band released a video for their track Strelka last year.

Toundra Euro tour 2016

May 04: Bulle Ebullition, Switzerland

May 05: Luzern Sedel, Switzerland

May 07: Bolzano Bunker, Italy

May 08: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

May 10: Ljubljana Klub Gromka, Slovenia

May 11: Budapest A38, Hungary

May 12: Presov Christiania, Slovakia

May 13: Prague Basement Bar, Czech Republic

May 14: Chemnitz AJZ, Germay

May 15: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

May 17: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

May 18: Oberhausen Drucklufthaus, Germany

May 19: Liege Le Hangar, Belgium

May 20: London Birthdays, UK

May 21: Birmingham Institute 3, UK

May 22: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

May 24: Strasbourg Molodoi, France

May 25: Paris Le Gibus, France

May 26: Siegen Freak Valley Festival, Germany