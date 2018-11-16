Toundra announce 2019 European tour

Toundra have announced a UK and European tour for early next year.

The Spanish instrumental outfit will play a total of 25 shows, kicking off in Toulouse on February 3 and wrapping up with a performance in Montpellier on March 1.

Toundra have lined up the tour in support of their latest studio album Vortex, which was released earlier this year via InsideOut Music.

Guitarist Esteban Girón says: “2019 couldn't start any better. We will keep on presenting Vortex all across Europe with this run, the first we do with Sound Of Liberation, which is also great stuff.

“We are looking forward to all the adventures we are going to have during the upcoming months. A month on the road is the best thing in the world!”

Find a full list of Toundra’s 2019 dates below.

Toundra: Vortex

Toundra 2019 European tour dates

Feb 03: Toulouse Le Rex de Toulouse, France

Feb 04: Bordeaux Void, France

Feb 05: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Feb 06: Paris Backstage, Franc

Feb 07: Coventry The Phoenix, UK

Feb 08: London The Black Heart, UK

Feb 09: Bristol The Old England, UK

Feb 12: Brussels Magasin 4, Belgium

Feb 13: Cologne Helios 37, Germany

Feb 14: Nijmegen Merleyn, Germany

Feb 15: Groningen Vera, Germany

Feb 16: Siegen Vortex, Germany

Feb 17: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Feb 18: Copenhagen Stengade, Denmark

Feb 19: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

Feb 20: Hannover Bei Chez Heinz, Germany

Feb 21: Stuttgart Schocken, Germany

Feb 22: Winterthur Gaswerk, Switzerland

Feb 23: Insbruck PMK, Austria

Feb 24: Parma Splinter, Italy

Feb 25: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Feb 26: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Feb 27: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

Feb 28: Martigny Caves Du Manoir, France

Mar 01: Montpellier Secret Place, France